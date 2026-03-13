Free spring break events planned for families in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County Parks and Recreation is inviting families to enjoy a full week of free activities during Spring Break, March 16–20.

The county’s Stay-cation Event Series at Downtown Commons and Spring Break Animal Week at the Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park will feature hands-on programs, educational activities and live animal encounters for all ages.

Spring Break Schedule

Monday, March 16 — Lunch on the Lawn

📍 Downtown Commons

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Spring Break begins with a lunchtime gathering where people of all ages can enjoy outdoor seating, yard games and a relaxed downtown atmosphere. Visitors can purchase lunch from local food trucks, including Pop & Dogs and Bronx Mystique Deli, or support nearby restaurants.

Tuesday, March 17 — Animal Myths & Truths

📍 Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park



10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Wildlife on Wheels mobile museum will be on site, featuring beautifully preserved animals.

10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.* — Animal Myths and Truths, presented by the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station, explores the stories behind animal folklore and features live animals.

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Drop-in activity suitable for all ages. Visitors can stop by at their convenience.

4 p.m. — “Turtle Time,” where guests can meet Penny the turtle as she wakes up for the season and gets outside for exercise.

Wednesday, March 18 — Snakes of Tennessee

📍 Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park



10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.* — Snakes of Tennessee teaches visitors about the snakes that live in the state, including how to identify which are venomous and which are not, what to do if you encounter one in the wild and other fun facts. Guests will also meet “Buggie,” the Native Corn Snake that lives at the Nature Center.

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Drop-in activity suitable for all ages.

6 p.m. — DIY Gardening Series program focused on soil and composting.

Hooked on Science

📍 Downtown Commons



2 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Hooked on Science, a special science presentation in partnership with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library featuring educator Jason Lindsey. The show explores the science behind weather through hands-on experiments and demonstrations.

Thursday, March 19 — Neon Glow: Biofluorescence in Nature

📍 Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park



10 a.m.* — Spring Wildflower Walk with a naturalist to discover native wildflowers along the creek, followed by flowering tea at Rotary Park.

10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.* — Neon Glow: Biofluorescence in Nature, presented by the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station, showcases live animals that glow under special lighting.

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Drop-in activity suitable for all ages.

4 p.m. — “Turtle Time” with Penny the turtle.

Friday, March 20 — Why ZOO We Do It

📍 Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park



8:30 a.m.* — Guided bird watching along the trails with a naturalist. Binoculars will be available to borrow.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will give away books on a first-come, first-served basis.

10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.* — Why ZOO We Do It? A former zookeeper shares how zoos began, how they have evolved and the role modern accredited zoos play in animal welfare, conservation, research and education.

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Drop-in activity suitable for all ages.

Spring Break Bash

📍 Downtown Commons



5 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Spring Break Bash, featuring inflatables, food trucks, yard games and community activities celebrating the end of the week.

*Some Wade Bourne Nature Center sessions require registration.

A full schedule and registration details are available here.

Locations

Downtown Commons

215 Legion Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park

2308 Rotary Park Drive

Clarksville, TN 37043