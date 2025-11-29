Head-on crash shuts down 41A Bypass in Clarksville; multiple injured

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a serious head-on crash that shut down a major roadway late Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene just before 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland City Road (41A Bypass), where two vehicles collided head-on. Police say at least one driver suffered critical injuries and was transported to Nashville by LifeFlight. Their condition has not yet been released.

Several additional people were hurt and are being taken by EMS to Tennova Healthcare. The extent of their injuries is also unknown.

As of Friday evening, the 41A Bypass remains completely closed in both directions while law enforcement works to investigate the crash and crews clear the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Authorities say no further information is currently available. Police are expected to release updates as they learn more.

