Homicide investigation underway after early morning shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Darlene Drive.

According to police, officers responded to the area around 2 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

Authorities are asking residents and business owners in the area to review any security footage and contact 911 if they notice suspicious activity.

Police say no additional information is being released at this time.

