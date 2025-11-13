I-24 WB near mile marker 9 in Clarksville shut down after vehicle leaves roadway

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 Westbound near mile marker 9 in Clarksville is currently shutdown after a vehicle left the roadway and went into the river.

The Clarksville Police Department is currently assisting THP and traffic is being diverted at Exit 11.

The status of the motorist is unknown at this time. You are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.