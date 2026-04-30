Juvenile charged after Clarksville car theft, burglary investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A juvenile suspect has been identified and charged following a vehicle theft and burglary investigation, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said the juvenile was one of the individuals seen on surveillance video entering a white BMW 750i. He was taken into custody the morning of April 28.

During the arrest, officers said the juvenile resisted and bit one officer on the hand.

He is now charged with theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, possession of a handgun by a minor, resisting arrest and assault on a first responder.

Investigators said the gun in the juvenile’s possession was one of several firearms previously stolen from a vehicle on Shellie Drive.

Detectives are still working to identify a second suspect. Anyone with information or additional video is asked to contact Detective Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, tips can be submitted through the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tips line at 931-645-8477 or online at P3tips.com/591.