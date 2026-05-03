Kenwood High School adds new weapons detection system for student entry

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kenwood High School will begin using a new weapons detection system next week.

In a message to the school community, Principal Dr. Nigel Anderson said the Open Gate Weapons Detection System will be integrated into daily operations, requiring all students to pass through the devices before entering the building.

Five detection units will be placed between the front and activity entrances. Students must enter through one of those designated access points each morning.

School leaders said the added screening may slow the morning routine and asked students to be patient during the transition.

Under the new procedures:



Phones and keys can remain inside backpacks

Laptops, binders and empty drink containers must be removed before screening

before screening Clear water bottles may stay inside bags

Students who need a locker but do not currently have one can request one through a counselor referral system.