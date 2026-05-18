Man critically hurt after Clarksville townhouse shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened early Monday morning at the Trenton Village Townhomes in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the complex on Trenton Road.

Investigators said a woman living at the townhouse was awakened by her dogs barking and believed someone was trying to break into her home. She heard someone at the front door and thought it was her husband trying to get inside.

After unlocking and opening the door, police said an unknown man entered the townhouse and a struggle began. The woman, who was armed, fired her weapon.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators later determined the man lived in the same apartment complex, according to police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to Nashville by AirEvac for treatment. Police said he remains in critical condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Adair at 931-648-0656, ext. 5188.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or online through P3Tips.