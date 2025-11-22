Man found dead along Clarksville road; police investigating possible hit-and-run

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are investigating after a man was found dead overnight along Providence Boulevard, and early evidence suggests he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Around 12:07 a.m., a woman walking on Providence Boulevard flagged down a Clarksville Police Department officer and reported that a man was lying unresponsive in a ditch near Walker Street, according to the department.

Officers found the man and immediately began CPR, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

FACT investigators responded to the scene, and preliminary evidence indicates the man was struck by a vehicle that left the area. Police say they are working to identify and notify the victim's family and continue to treat the case as an active, ongoing investigation.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Creighton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5367.