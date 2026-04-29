Montgomery Co. launches Blue Envelope Program to support autism communication needs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new Blue Envelope Program aimed at improving communication during law enforcement encounters.

The program began Tuesday, April 28, with packets now available for pickup at the sheriff’s office at 120 Commerce St. in Clarksville.

Officials said the envelopes are intended to help people who may experience communication, sensory or cognitive challenges. The program is primarily designed to support people with autism spectrum disorder, but may also help others with similar needs.

Each envelope is made to hold a driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance information. It also includes guidance for both the individual and deputies.

The envelope serves as a visual cue to let deputies know the person may need additional patience, clear communication or other accommodations during an interaction.

Officials said the tool is most commonly used during traffic stops, but can also be helpful in other law enforcement encounters.

The sheriff’s office said the program was implemented as part of efforts during Autism Awareness Month and reflects an ongoing commitment to improving understanding of autism and building positive community interactions.

Blue envelopes are available for pickup during normal business hours at the sheriff’s office.