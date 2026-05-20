Montgomery County takes steps to become a Foster Friendly® community in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County officially committed to supporting children and families in foster care on Monday, becoming a Foster Friendly® Community — a designation led by nonprofit Tennessee Kids Belong that recognizes communities working to improve the experiences and outcomes of children in foster care.
The designation was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rotary Park's Wade Bourne Nature Center.
With the support of Mayor Wes Golden, Montgomery County has launched a countywide initiative to transform the community into a place where kids in foster care are seen, supported and valued.
"Montgomery County is proud to take this step toward becoming a Foster Friendly® Community because our kids are a priority to our entire community and to me," Golden said. "Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and valued, and this initiative brings our entire community together to make that a reality. By partnering with local businesses, faith organizations, and families, we are building a stronger network of care that helps foster families succeed and ensures every child has the opportunity to thrive."
Montgomery County's Foster Friendly® goals include:
- 2 foster parent recruitment events
- 3 Foster Friendly® coalition meetings uniting leaders from all sectors to meet local needs
- 8 Wrap teams meeting the tangible and intangible needs of local foster families
- 12 Foster Friendly® faith communities offering trauma-informed programs and support
- 60 Foster Friendly® businesses providing practical support to area foster families
- 85 foster parents receiving free discounts and resources on the Foster Friendly® App
Tennessee Kids Belong engages businesses, faith communities, nonprofits and local leaders through initiatives like the I Belong Project™ and the Foster Friendly® Program and App to make a difference in the lives of children and families impacted by foster care.
"We are incredibly grateful for Mayor Wes Golden and Montgomery County's decision to embrace the Foster Friendly® vision," Kristin Allender, executive director of Tennessee Kids Belong, said. "Together, we're not just meeting needs — we're creating communities where foster families can truly thrive."
The commitment comes as the need for safe, loving foster homes across Tennessee continues to grow.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp