Montgomery County takes steps to become a Foster Friendly® community in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County officially committed to supporting children and families in foster care on Monday, becoming a Foster Friendly® Community — a designation led by nonprofit Tennessee Kids Belong that recognizes communities working to improve the experiences and outcomes of children in foster care.

The designation was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rotary Park's Wade Bourne Nature Center.

With the support of Mayor Wes Golden, Montgomery County has launched a countywide initiative to transform the community into a place where kids in foster care are seen, supported and valued.

"Montgomery County is proud to take this step toward becoming a Foster Friendly® Community because our kids are a priority to our entire community and to me," Golden said. "Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and valued, and this initiative brings our entire community together to make that a reality. By partnering with local businesses, faith organizations, and families, we are building a stronger network of care that helps foster families succeed and ensures every child has the opportunity to thrive."

Montgomery County's Foster Friendly® goals include:

2 foster parent recruitment events

3 Foster Friendly® coalition meetings uniting leaders from all sectors to meet local needs

8 Wrap teams meeting the tangible and intangible needs of local foster families

12 Foster Friendly® faith communities offering trauma-informed programs and support

60 Foster Friendly® businesses providing practical support to area foster families

85 foster parents receiving free discounts and resources on the Foster Friendly® App

Tennessee Kids Belong engages businesses, faith communities, nonprofits and local leaders through initiatives like the I Belong Project™ and the Foster Friendly® Program and App to make a difference in the lives of children and families impacted by foster care.

"We are incredibly grateful for Mayor Wes Golden and Montgomery County's decision to embrace the Foster Friendly® vision," Kristin Allender, executive director of Tennessee Kids Belong, said. "Together, we're not just meeting needs — we're creating communities where foster families can truly thrive."

The commitment comes as the need for safe, loving foster homes across Tennessee continues to grow.