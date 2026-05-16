Montgomery County's Downtown concert series returns with 10 free shows

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County's Downtown @ Sundown concert series is returning for 2026, bringing tribute bands and high-energy performers to Downtown Commons on select Friday nights from May through October.

The free, family-friendly event features live music starting at 7 p.m., along with local food trucks lining Main Street. Beer and other beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Pets, coolers, smoking, vaping and outside alcohol are prohibited.

The 2026 lineup includes:

May 15 – Who's Bad (Michael Jackson tribute)

June 5 – Guardians of the Jukebox (1980s tribute)

June 12 – Ace Party Band (Top 40s variety, returning favorite)

July 3 – Nashville Yacht Club (1970s and 1980s tribute)

July 17 – Kid Kentucky (Kid Rock tribute)

Aug. 7 – Neon 90s (1990s country)

Aug. 21 – The Eagles Project (The Eagles tribute, returning favorite)

Sept. 4 – Noise Pollution (AC/DC tribute)

Sept. 18 – Pandora's Box (Aerosmith tribute)

Oct. 2 – Rubik's Groove (1980s, 1990s, 2000s party band)

The series is presented by TriStar Beverage of Clarksville and hosted at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street. The venue is a public space operated by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and serves as a year-round hub for free events, live entertainment and community gatherings.

For more information, visit montgomerytn.gov/parks.

This story was reported on-air and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.