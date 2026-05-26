Multi-vehicle crash closes I-24 West near Exit 11 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 West near Exit 11 in Clarksville, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said three to four vehicles are involved in the crash just before Exit 11. The number and severity of injuries have not yet been confirmed.

All westbound lanes of I-24 are currently closed as first responders work the scene. Authorities have not provided an estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, with Clarksville police assisting.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.