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Tiny Town Road reopened in Clarksville after multi-vehicle crash

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Posted
and last updated

Update: The roadway is reopened as of 5 p.m.
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The Clarksville Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Tara Boulevard.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 2:48 p.m. after reports that several vehicles were involved in the wreck. One person reportedly required extrication from a vehicle.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known Friday afternoon.

According to police, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane on Tiny Town Road were shut down as crews worked the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway is cleared.

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