Natural gas leak odor reported at Austin Peay science building

Austin Peay .jpeg
WTVF
Austin Peay .jpeg
Posted
and last updated

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: A gas leak was not detected. The building is safe.

A natural gas leak odor has been reported at the Austin Peay science building according to Austin Peay State University Police.

Police are asking everyone to evacuate the building immediately and remain at a safe distance until further update.

This is breaking news, we will update as details come in.

