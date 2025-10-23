New 40-bed rehabilitation hospital coming to Clarksville in major healthcare expansion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major healthcare expansion is coming to Clarksville that could help thousands of patients get the specialized care they need closer to home.

The state has just given the green light for a brand new 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Clarksville. This is a big deal because right now, many patients have to travel long distances to get this type of specialized recovery care.

The new facility will be built on the Ascension Saint Thomas Clarksville campus off Exit 11. It will focus on helping adults recover from serious conditions like strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries.

This rehabilitation hospital is just one of several new medical facilities planned for the 96-acre campus, which will also include new centers for cancer care, orthopedic treatment, and even a new EMS station.

This will be a partnership between Ascension Saint Thomas and Lifepoint Rehabilitation. Construction is expected to start in 2026, with doors opening to patients in 2028.

This will be a partnership between Ascension Saint Thomas and Lifepoint Rehabilitation. Construction is expected to start in 2026, with doors opening to patients in 2028.

