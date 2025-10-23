Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeMontgomery County

Actions

New 40-bed rehabilitation hospital coming to Clarksville in major healthcare expansion

New 40-bed rehabilitation hospital approved for Clarksville will help stroke and brain injury patients get specialized care closer to home.
New 40-bed rehabilitation hospital coming to Clarksville in major healthcare expansion
Posted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major healthcare expansion is coming to Clarksville that could help thousands of patients get the specialized care they need closer to home.

The state has just given the green light for a brand new 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Clarksville. This is a big deal because right now, many patients have to travel long distances to get this type of specialized recovery care.

The new facility will be built on the Ascension Saint Thomas Clarksville campus off Exit 11. It will focus on helping adults recover from serious conditions like strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries.

This rehabilitation hospital is just one of several new medical facilities planned for the 96-acre campus, which will also include new centers for cancer care, orthopedic treatment, and even a new EMS station.

This will be a partnership between Ascension Saint Thomas and Lifepoint Rehabilitation. Construction is expected to start in 2026, with doors opening to patients in 2028.

Watch the full report to learn more about how this new facility will impact healthcare access in Middle Tennessee and what other medical services are planned for the expanding campus. Have more information about healthcare in your community? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Archived Sky 5 video shows Nashville's skyline transformation

Nashville's skyline looks drastically different than when I came to NewsChannel 5 in 1993. A lot of those changes have happened in just the last several years, and the skyline continues to grow. Sky 5 and several viewers have been able to visually document it. I love Austin's look back!

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.