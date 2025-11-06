Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Tennessee drivers services center opens up in Clarksville

The Tennessee Department of Safety &amp; Homeland Security
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security has just opened a new services center in Clarksville.

The new facility, located at 635 Hornbuckle Road expands access to residents across Montgomery County.

“This new center represents our continuing commitment to serve Tennesseans with excellence, dignity, and efficiency,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “This new building opens new opportunities for connection, safety, and service. We strive to ensure every Tennessean who walks through these doors experiences a seamless, respectful, and helpful process.”

It features expanded service counters, parking and Self Service Kiosks.

This center officially opens to the public on Thursday, November 6 with hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

