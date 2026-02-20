Pedestrian seriously hurt in Clarksville hit-and-run, College Street currently shut down

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run Thursday night on College Street, which is currently shut down.

Clarksville Police said officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to the area near Scott’s Multi-Purpose Center on College Street after multiple 911 callers reported a man lying in the roadway.

Officers found a man who was conscious and alert. He told police he was running across the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop.

EMS later confirmed the man suffered a compound fracture to his right leg. He was transported to Vanderbilt Clarksville for treatment.

College Street is currently shut down in both directions from 9th Street to Poston Street while investigators process the scene. Police are investigating the crash as a possible hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.