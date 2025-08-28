Police looking for additional victims in repeat indecent exposure case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was a previous suspect in an indecent exposure incident has been arrested for exposing himself to a woman and her child.

On August 12, Clarksville Police responded to 498 Warfield Blvd. regarding an indecent exposure complaint.

The investigation found that a man later identified as 35-year-old Lemarcus Treon Johnson exposed himself to a woman and her one-year-old child in the toy aisle of a local Dollar Tree.

The victim was able to record the suspect on her phone, and the images were later circulated on social media, where multiple individuals identified him.

Johnson was previously suspected in an indecent exposure incident in 2023, however, that case is now outside the statute of limitations for prosecution.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not reported similar encounters involving Johnson.

Anyone who believes they may have had a similar encounter is asked to contact investigators.

You can contact Detective Lockerman at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5299, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.