One in custody after shooting outside Montgomery County Courthouse

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is in custody after a shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney General’s Office.

Officials said law enforcement responded shortly after 1:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired outside the courthouse in Millennium Plaza. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Clarksville Police Department secured the scene, locked down the courthouse and took one person into custody.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to a statement from District Attorney General Robert J. Nash, the preliminary investigation found there was a confrontation between Dalton Eatherly, also known as “Chud the Builder,” and an unknown man. Officials said the confrontation led to gunfire, and both men were taken for medical treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing. The District Attorney General’s Office said it is reviewing the facts of the case for possible criminal charges.