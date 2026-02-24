Small business owners caught in tariff tug-of-war as Trump announces new 15% global levy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Small business owners are feeling the whiplash from a shifting tariff landscape after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a new 15% global tariff, following a Supreme Court decision that struck down many of his previously announced tariffs.

For Keith Morgan, owner of Official Wings — which grew from a food truck on Jefferson Street in Nashville to a brick-and-mortar location in Clarksville — the back-and-forth is more than a political debate. It's a daily financial reality.

"I love chicken wings, so it's just right to have a wing business," Morgan said.

Morgan launched his business five years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Getting customers to come during COVID was kind of a challenge, but it actually kind of worked out, because a lot of people were outside, and we started with a food truck," Morgan said.

His business grew steadily from that single truck into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

"Took some work and time, and it gradually grew and grew and grew, and it's getting better and better every day," Morgan said.

Official Wings offers a broad menu designed to appeal to a wide range of customers.

"We have deep-fried cauliflower for people who are vegan. We do have boneless chicken for people who don't like chicken with bones. We do sell whole chicken wings. We have catfish as well," Morgan said.

But behind that growth is a daily struggle with unpredictable supply costs.

"So one day we can go in the store, or something may cost this price today, and tomorrow, we're like, wow, I just paid this price for this yesterday. Now it's $1 higher or something like that," Morgan said.

When the Supreme Court struck down Trump's global tariffs, Morgan said he felt a brief sense of relief.

"My initial reaction was, wow. Let's see, are these products that we are, for example, oil to fry chicken, is it going to drop down now or not?" Morgan said.

That relief was short-lived. Trump has since announced plans to impose a new 15% global tariff, describing the Supreme Court's decision as "anti-American." Many companies have already filed lawsuits in lower courts seeking refunds, likely setting up lengthy legal battles.

For Morgan, the uncertainty is a familiar kind of pressure.

"We weathered a lot of storms, and being a small business, everybody knows who has a small business. Everything is not going to be perfect all the time," Morgan said.

Still, his position on tariffs is clear.

"I wish they would do away with the tariffs," Morgan said.

For small businesses like Official Wings, owners say they are now waiting to see whether prices stabilize — or climb even higher.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.