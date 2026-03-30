Tenn. Highway Patrol releases driver details in fatal Kenwood Middle School bus crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) released a report on Monday with details regarding the fatal crash involving a Kenwood Middle School bus.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash: a Clarksville-Mongtomery Co. school bus, a TDOT dump truck, and a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

At the time of the crash on Friday, THP said there were 29 passengers in total: 24 students, four adults, and the driver.

Two students, Zoe Davis and Arianna Pearson, were killed in the crash.

Drivers identified

THP reported that Sabrina R. Ducksworth was driving the school bus registered to the Clarksville-Montgomery Co. School System.

Dennis E. Coleman Jr. was driving the TDOT dump truck. The truck was also towing an attenuator.

James Bays was driving the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The THP Critical Incident Response Team and Pupil Transportation Division are working together to investigate the crash, which includes gathering statements from witnesses and collecting the necessary information to reconstruct the collision.

Medical response and support sent to the scene

Nine medical helicopters responded to the scene, seven of which were sent to hospitals in Nashville and Memphis, as ambulances transported patients to local facilities.

THP said it sent chaplains and peer support groups to the scene and will continue supporting those affected.