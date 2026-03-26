Tenn. teen says her teacher intentionally showed her nude photos, but school district says it was an accident

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old student at Montgomery Central High School says her physics teacher intentionally showed her nude photos on his phone, prompting investigations by local law enforcement and the school district.

On March 9, Makenzie Ellithorpe said she was talking to teacher Matthew Vedder when he showed her a picture on his phone.

"He showed me a picture, and it was like a project that he was working on. And then it was like he was going into detail about the project that he's been working on. And then he swiped over, and it was full nude photos," Makenzie said.

Makenzie said she saw between six and eight photos as he kept sliding. She ran to call her mother.

"So, I just called her and told her everything. And I didn't really know what to think because I was like, 'Mom… I don't understand what I did or why he's doing that,'" she said.

"I looked up to him because he was my teacher. And so, I'm like, 'Why, why me?'" she said.

Her parents, Ashley and Adam Ellithorpe, called the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

"For her to see somebody that she sees every day, that is her teacher, and to purposely show her... holding something out and showing her, that's disgusting. And it scared her, and she had never seen anything like that before," Ashley and Adam said.

The district says the inappropriate photo was "accidentally briefly" displayed while Matthew Vedder was showing an appropriate image to a student in class. CMCSS confirmed he was immediately reassigned to an alternative worksite off school property and will remain there pending the outcome of external investigations. The teacher, Matthew Vedder, is the husband of Clarksville Montgomery County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder.

District protocols require CMCSS to delay any internal investigation until all outside reviews are concluded. Human Resources says there are no prior complaints or disciplinary actions in Matthew Vedder’s personnel file, and he has been employed with CMCSS since August 2020. Officials also noted that, by law and policy, employees are afforded due process.

Makenzie said she does not believe it was an accident.

"No, because I mean, I feel like if it was an accident.. he could have jerked his phone away. He could have said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry. You were not supposed to see that.' Like, he could have apologized, or he could have, you know, jerked his phone away. But that's not what happened," she said.

In a statement, the CMCSS Board’s Attorney said the matter is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Children’s Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. He added that the board is aware the family intends to file a lawsuit against the district and will make no further comments until both the investigations and any legal proceedings are resolved.

Ashley and Adam said they have been left in the dark.

"We've heard nothing from anyone, and that's the scary thing. You know, they've taken no accountability for their actions — none," they said. "A place where you send your child to be educated and protected, and then for them to be violated."

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement that Matthew Vedder is the subject of its investigation into an incident reported to have occurred on March 9, 2026, at Montgomery Central High School. Officials said the findings will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review upon completion. The Department of Children’s Services is also conducting its own investigation.

Makenzie, a cheerleader and wrestler, said she no longer feels safe at school but wants to speak out to help others.

"I want other girls to know, like, if you are going through something that you're really struggling with — and even if it's not just the nude photos, if it's mental health, if it's anything like that — I just want you to know, like, you have people to support you and you have a community that will help you," she said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com