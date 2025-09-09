Tennessee school resource officer on leave after proselytizing allegations at high school football game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A school resource officer in Clarksville is on paid administrative leave after the Clarksville Montgomery County School System said he spent an entire day proselytizing to students, including during a high school football game.

The school system provided new details about the incident involving Deputy Lawrence "Trey" Campbell, who also serves as an assistant football coach at Northwest High School. According to officials, Campbell repeatedly quoted scripture to students and became confrontational when administrators asked him to stop over concerns his actions were unconstitutional.

What happened at the football game

The incident occurred during a typical Friday night football game where the home team was struggling. Community members described hearing the phrase "faith and not fear" shouted throughout the game.

The school system said Campbell, who serves as both a school resource officer and assistant coach, left the game after a halftime prayer circle. According to the district's statement, the concern was not with private prayer, but that an employee was proselytizing while in their official capacity.

"Administration did not ask him to stop praying privately or otherwise encouraging students," the school system said in a lengthy statement.

However, officials say video shows that when asked to stop causing a disruption and put a Bible away, Campbell stated loudly that "I can't do it, won't do it" and "my job is to save these babies."

The school system says Campbell left on his own at halftime, walking out with another sheriff's deputy.

Community reaction

Those who know Campbell are coming to his defense, with supporters describing him as a beloved coach and mentor.

"They adore him. He's a great coach. I've heard nothing but great things from freshman football players," one community member said.

"He wasn't pushing prayers what everyone was saying he's not pushing prayer. He's not pushing prayer," Jesse Foltz said.

"We should be able to pray wherever we are, that's crazy to me," said another community member.

Former Northwest football coach Vernon Wright, who remembers having Campbell as a student and athlete, said he was thrilled when Campbell took a coaching role but acknowledges there are boundaries.

"We had speakers every week and they actually spoke they use scripture but it was always optional for my students and my players," Wright said.

"You can't press upon them you have to give them an option," he said.

Despite the controversy, community support appears strong.

"I'm so excited to see the Community is backing him up there," Foltz said.

Investigation continues

The Sheriff's Office has placed Campbell on paid leave while the investigation continues. Campbell volunteers as an assistant coach and works as one of two school resource officers at the high school.

The district said this behavior was uncharacteristic for Campbell. Both the school system and Sheriff's Office said they're continuing to investigate the incident.

I reached out to Campbell multiple times through Facebook messages and attempted to call him through the social media platform, but he did not respond.

Full CMCSS Statement

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has investigated concerns regarding the conduct of Northwest High School Resource Officer (SRO) Campbell, employed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), and serving as a volunteer assistant football coach at Northwest High School, and the actions of school administration on Friday, September 5.

Disappointingly, a local news story was published on the evening of Saturday, September 6, without reaching out to CMCSS for comment, and only presented one side. To clarify and confirm, the concerns were not about private prayer or personal religious beliefs. CMCSS fully supports and respects the constitutional rights of all students, employees, and visitors to practice their faith, including the right to pray privately. However, federal law and the U.S. Constitution place limits on the actions of public employees, including educators, coaches, and SROs, when they are acting in their official capacities. The 2022 Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District affirmed an individual employee’s right to personal prayer that does not interfere with job duties or give the appearance of official school endorsement. It did not authorize public employees to lead, encourage, or pressure students into religious activity. Courts have consistently ruled that public employees may not use their positions to proselytize or promote religion in school settings.

Beginning the morning of September 5, witnesses observed behavior from Campbell that was inconsistent with those standards and with his normal conduct. At the beginning of the school day, Campbell carried a Bible and told staff he was “walking in the Spirit today,” quoting scripture about rebuking those who come against you. A witness reported that when Campbell was encouraged that no one was opposing him, Campbell shared a story about a volleyball game the night before. Witnesses reported that Campbell explained that during the volleyball game, “the Spirit gave him a word from scriptures to tell the girls,” and after sharing it at halftime, the team came back to win. Throughout the day, witnesses reported and video footage corroborated that Campbell carried a Bible with him, spoke with students as they entered the school that morning, in the cafeteria, and other areas of the school while quoting scripture from the Bible, and he excused a student for being tardy because the student had been with him in the cafeteria, which is an action outside the typical protocol.

Later that evening at the football game, multiple witnesses observed and video footage corroborated Campbell spending significant time throughout the game on the sidelines with players and other students, quoting scripture, holding a Bible up to spectators, and leading prayers. A witness stated that “every time I looked and saw him, he was talking to a player or players with the Bible or holding hands with head bowed.” A cell phone video surfaced that appeared to show Campbell step in front of the student section, leading a “faith over fear” chant.

Witnesses noted, and video footage corroborated, that Campbell became visibly emotional and confrontational when approached by school administration to address concerns of proselytizing in his official role. School administration did not ask him to stop praying privately or otherwise encouraging students. However, multiple witnesses stated that when asked to stop causing a disruption and to put his Bible away, Campbell stated loudly that “I can’t do it, won’t do it,” and “my job is to save these babies.” Ultimately, although the school administration tried to de-escalate the situation a second time and emphasized that they did not want Campbell to have to leave but that he was crossing a line and creating a disruption, Campbell chose to leave campus voluntarily. School administration did not ask law enforcement to escort him out of the stadium, but a colleague from MCSO chose to walk out with him, as he was described to be in a very emotional state.

It is important to emphasize that all witnesses described this behavior as uncharacteristic of Campbell. Witnesses described him as “extreme,” “defiant,” and “unreasonable” on Friday, but also consistently noted that they had never seen him act this way before. Campbell has otherwise been an outstanding SRO, coach, and valued member of the Northwest High School community. He has built positive relationships with students, families, and staff, and has contributed to the safety and well-being of the school.

The matter is continuing to be reviewed in collaboration between CMCSS and MCSO to ensure expectations are clear and to reaffirm the district’s commitment to upholding constitutional and legal requirements. CMCSS remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all individuals, supporting religious freedom, and ensuring that all students, employees, families, and visitors feel welcome and respected in our schools and on our campuses.

Since the matter is continuing to be reviewed by both agencies, I have no further comments at this time, and we are unable to participate in any interviews.

Best,



Anthony D. Johnson, Ed.S.

Chief Communications Officer, Communications Department

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

