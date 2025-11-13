Two people injured three dogs unaccounted for following house fire in Montgomery County

WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured and three dogs were unaccounted for following a house fire in Montgomery County on Thursday.
According to officials, the fire took place in the 3800 block of Dailey Road in Woodlawn.
Fire officials said someone was driving by when they saw the heavy flames coming from the home and called 911. Two occupants were able to escape and were taken to the hospital. Three dogs are unaccounted for at the scene.
The fire is under control and no other injuries are reported.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!
- Carrie Sharp