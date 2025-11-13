Two people injured three dogs unaccounted for following house fire in Montgomery County

WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured and three dogs were unaccounted for following a house fire in Montgomery County on Thursday.

According to officials, the fire took place in the 3800 block of Dailey Road in Woodlawn.

Fire officials said someone was driving by when they saw the heavy flames coming from the home and called 911. Two occupants were able to escape and were taken to the hospital. Three dogs are unaccounted for at the scene.

The fire is under control and no other injuries are reported.

