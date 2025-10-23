U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted in murder of Memphis rapper

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — U.S. Marshals say a man wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of Memphis rapper Sayso P has been arrested in Clarksville.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Kevin “KJ” Brown Jr., 23, was taken into custody Wednesday at a motel on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard by the Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force.

Brown was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant issued in Shelby County in March, following a March 22 shooting outside the Westin Hotel in downtown Memphis. When officers arrived, they found rapper Sayso P, whose real name was Latorian Hunt, dead in the roadway. Houston rapper Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Mondane, was also critically injured.

Investigators said multiple gunmen opened fire on the rappers before fleeing the scene. Another suspect, Jaden Dandridge, was found dead in Houston before he could be charged.

Brown faces multiple charges including two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and will be held for the Memphis Police Department.

