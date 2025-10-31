Vanderbilt University Medical Center buys Clarksville's Tennova Healthcare for full ownership in early 2026

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is expanding its footprint across Middle Tennessee.

The health system will soon take complete ownership of Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. Currently, Tennova Healthcare is the only major community hospital in the city.

Community Health Systems, which owns Tennova, says that the company will sell its 80% ownership interest in the 270-bed Clarksville hospital to Vanderbilt. We found that the deal also includes certain supporting businesses in Clarksville tied to the hospital. The price tag is $600 million.

Vanderbilt currently holds a minority ownership interest in these joint ventures and will purchase the remaining ownership interests through this transaction. The deal is expected to close early next year. It comes as several other healthcare systems have set their sights on Clarksville.

Back in July, both Ascension Saint Thomas and TriStar Health were approved to build hospitals in the Queen City.

