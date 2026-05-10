Water rescue response temporarily shuts down 2 parks in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two parks in Clarksville were temporarily closed Sunday afternoon during a reported water rescue operation.

Officials said the call came in around 3:16 p.m. for a water rescue at Robert Clark Park on Tiny Town Road. Emergency crews arrived and began searching for the reported person.

The response later shifted to nearby Billy Dunlop Park, where crews continued rescue efforts.

Both parks were closed to the public for more than an hour while crews worked in the area. Officials said the parks reopened at 4:35 p.m.

No additional details about the incident have been released.