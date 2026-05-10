Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeMontgomery County

Actions

Water rescue response temporarily shuts down 2 parks in Clarksville

Water rescue temporarily shuts down 2 Clarksville parks
Dash 10 Media
Water rescue temporarily shuts down 2 Clarksville parks
Posted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two parks in Clarksville were temporarily closed Sunday afternoon during a reported water rescue operation.

Officials said the call came in around 3:16 p.m. for a water rescue at Robert Clark Park on Tiny Town Road. Emergency crews arrived and began searching for the reported person.

The response later shifted to nearby Billy Dunlop Park, where crews continued rescue efforts.

Both parks were closed to the public for more than an hour while crews worked in the area. Officials said the parks reopened at 4:35 p.m.

No additional details about the incident have been released.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

South Nashville entrepreneur overcomes hardships and reunites with NC5 mentor

You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.