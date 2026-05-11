Wawa announces opening date for first Tennessee store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wawa has announced the opening date and location for its first Tennessee store, marking the convenience chain’s expansion into its 14th state.

The first Tennessee Wawa is set to open Thursday, June 18, at 1290 Parkway Place in Clarksville.

The company said the Clarksville store is the first of up to seven Tennessee locations expected to open by the end of 2026.

“We are excited to bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to Tennessee for the very first time,” Wawa President Brian Schaller said. “This historic milestone marks expansion to our fourteenth state and our ongoing growth allows us to create new jobs, strengthen community partnerships and fulfill more lives.”

Wawa said it plans to open more than 50 stores across Tennessee over the next decade. The company said each new store represents an investment of more than $7.5 million and employs an average of 140 contractors and local partners during construction.

Once operational, each store is expected to employ about 35 workers. Wawa said its Tennessee expansion could create roughly 1,750 long-term jobs statewide.

The retailer also announced it is hiring associates for its Tennessee locations. Job openings are available through Wawa’s careers website.

Ahead of the grand opening, Wawa said it is inviting Tennesseans to share their favorite Wawa memories for a chance to attend a “Taste of Wawa” preview event scheduled for the day before the store opens.