Boil water mandate issued for Overton County; distribution sites announced, schools closed Thursday, Friday

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Overton County is under a countywide boil water mandate as some areas remain without water, according to Overton/Pickett E-911.

Residents should boil water for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth until further notice. Strain water, bring to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then let cool. Bottled water may also be used.

Water distribution (8 a.m.–8 p.m.)



Hilham School – 2305 Hilham Highway

Alpine Gymnasium – 117 Mountain Lane Up to 10 gallons per household. Bring containers.

Bottled water giveaway



Thursday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

210 Industrial Park Dr. (Old Berkline Building) While supplies last.

Officials say residents who run out of water should turn off water heaters to prevent damage.

Overton County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the water emergency.