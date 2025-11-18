Neighbors and bystanders tried desperately to save children from deadly house fire in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two children tragically died Saturday afternoon in a house fire in Livingston in Overton County, Tennessee.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In addition to police and firefighters, many neighbors and bystanders rushed in to help save people from the house.

Angela and Mark Leckington were visiting Angela's parents when they heard glass breaking and saw flames across the street.

According to authorities, at the time of the fire, at least one adult and nine children were inside.

"By the time we got to the driveway here, I'd already called 911, and I ran over there because I could hear kids," Angela Leckington said.

The Leckingtons joined other neighbors running toward the fire as seconds turned into critical moments.

They found several children in the backyard, screaming and crying, and an adult trying to get children out.

"I saw all the kids in the backyard, and they were screaming and they were crying, and they were so scared, and I just told them to run, run as fast as you can. Just keep running," Angela Leckington said.

They soon learned two children were still trapped inside, a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old.

Mark Leckington attempted to enter through the back door to rescue them, but couldn’t make it through the billowing smoke.

"I didn't even get across the threshold. I couldn't do it because there was just so much smoke," Leckington said.

He considered using a side exterior staircase, but said the fire made nearby electrical wires too dangerous to approach, with sounds of popping coming from the wires.

The couple then focused on helping the children who had escaped outside.

"It was just so heartbreaking, because we all knew the children were in there. We couldn't get to them. We couldn't, there was just no way. It just went up so fast within just a couple of minutes, and there was no way that he or I, being civilians, could go in there," Angela Leckington said.

When firefighters arrived, they entered the burning structure and pulled out a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old, who were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"I wish we could have done more. I wish we could have saved them," Angela Leckington said.

Mark Leckington expressed similar regret about the tragic outcome.

"I just wish I would have went up the stairs and broken through that door. Everything was just too — it went so quick," he said.

Local nonprofit Upper Cumberland Foster Closet has started a fundraiser for the family that lived at the house.

Click here for more information on that — they are warning folks that there are some scam versions of this fundraiser out there, so make sure you’re donating to their official link before giving.

Leaders with the nonprofit said that many foster children have lived in that house over the years.

As we learn about more fundraisers to help the families impacted by this tragedy, we will add to this web article.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.