No juvenile charges to be filed in the Livingston Academy hazing, bullying investigation

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — No juvenile charges are set to be filed in the Livingston Academy hazing and bullying investigation.

District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said he's reviewed the evidence and determined that while the conduct was conduct was inappropriate, the behavior did not "rise to the level of a criminal offense" and that those involved should be dealt with by the school administration.

Dunaway added that there were rampant rumors about what happened on social media that was inaccurate and the conduct was inappropriate hazing and bullying and there was contact between students, but no student was physically injured or sexually assaulted.

His office has met with the parents of those involved.

The allegations led to the temporary suspension of the entire basketball program.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.