Overton County faces days-long boil water advisory after winter storm damage

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Overton County residents are dealing with a water crisis that could last for days after frigid temperatures caused breaks in the main water intake system.

The City of Livingston discovered a break in their raw water main on Monday – a 20-inch pipe that pulls water from the Cumberland River. The entire water system is now under a boil water advisory as crews work to fix that break and locate others throughout the system.

"I don't know it was gonna be out this long," one resident said while collecting water at a distribution site.

Leaders have since found several more breaks in their lines, leading to a significant drop in the water supply. The situation has become so severe that 1,600 people in North Overton, a different district that receives water from Livingston, are completely without water.

"We can't do nothing til they tell us we have water back," Kenny Hall, North Overton Utility district manager said.

What would normally flow freely from taps is now being carried home in gallon jugs, gasoline containers and totes as residents line up at water distribution sites.

Hall, with 26 years of experience, said this is unprecedented.

"Hopefully it won't be too long it won't be a short process. 26 years this is the first time I've seen this," he said. "They're finding and fixing leaks before they can fill their tanks."

The water shortage has forced residents to think about long-term implications beyond just drinking water.

Some residents are stocking up on water supplies, uncertain about how long the crisis will last.

"We may eventually run out of water so we thought we'd stock up in case we need to boil water totally ran out. You just don't know where this is headed so you don't know how bad it's gonna be," a resident said.

The county, with help from the state, coordinated to bring in four large tankers of potable water to stage at different locations for customers without water access.

For those considering the extended impact, the situation presents significant challenges.

"Eventually you do think long-term if this was on for a week this is gonna be a pain. This is gonna be a nightmare. Where are you gonna take a shower or are you gonna do your laundry? Things like that," one resident said.

Despite the hardships, community members are stepping up to help. Chris Carter, who works as a school resource officer at Hilham Elementary, volunteered to help ensure his community had access to water.

"It's rough and it's cold. I think that just compounds people's issues," Carter said. "You got a band together work through it. It's gonna be OK."

The crisis has brought out the best in the community, with volunteers working tirelessly to help their neighbors.

"With all the turmoil and everything that's going on in the world today to see people looking out for their fellow man. You know it means something and it's not something everyone gets to see every day," Carter said.

Crews are currently distributing drinking water at Berkline furniture manufacturing on Industrial Park Drive in Livingston. Four other locations are distributing potable water that can be used for cleaning and household needs but must be boiled before drinking or cooking.

The distribution locations include:

East Clay Volunteer Fire: 27 Fire Department Road

Hilham School: 2305 Hilham Highway

Alpine Gym: 117 Mountain Lane

Allons School: 321 Old Celina Road



City leaders say they are slowly rebuilding their water supply and have found no evidence of water contamination. They will be testing water quality before lifting the boil water order, which may remain in place for several days as repairs continue.

Know of other communities facing similar water or utility challenges? Help me tell their stories by emailing Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

