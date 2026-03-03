Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overton County Schools virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to illness

FILE: In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
OVERTON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Overton County Schools will be doing virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to a significant increase in student and staff illnesses.

According to the district, this will take place from Wednesday, March 4 through Friday, March 6.

