Two children killed in a house fire in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two children were killed in a house fire in Livingston over the weekend, according to local fire officials.

One adult and nine children were inside the home on Railroad Street at around 1:30 on Saturday when the home caught on fire. According to Fire Chief Rocky Dial, neighbors and the adult were able to get seven of the children out.

Firefighters then went into the burning home and managed to pull a three-year-old boy and seven-year-old out, but they were unresponsive and later were pronounced dead at the hospital.

One firefighter suffered burns trying to save the two children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.