Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash in Perry County

LINDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Perry County EMS ambulance was involved in a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Perry County, according to officials.

The crash happened around 3:24 p.m. on May 28, 2026, when the ambulance was struck by another vehicle, according to a press release from Perry County EMS.

Officials said several injuries were reported, though no additional information about those injured was immediately released.

Kyle Kopec, BradenHealth chief compliance officer and Perry County EMS board member, said multiple agencies responded to the scene.

“We are praying for everyone affected and are grateful for the swift response from Perry County EMS, Perry County Community Hospital, Henderson County EMS, Decatur County EMS, Air Evac Life Team, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Perry County Rescue Squad, Perry County Fire Department, Perry County 911 Dispatchers, Houston County EMS, and the City of Linden Fire Department,” Kopec said.

Perry County EMS CEO Glynn Mooney said the ambulance crew did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“Thankfully, our crew did not sustain life-threatening injuries,” Mooney said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved and their families. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. We would like to extend a special thank-you to Perry County 911 Dispatchers for working diligently to coordinate the response.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.