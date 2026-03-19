Man in custody after Perry County chase in reportedly stolen truck

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody after a police chase involving a reportedly stolen vehicle and a firearm Thursday morning, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said around 9:10 a.m., a resident on Meditation Lane called 911 reporting his 30-year-old son had taken his truck, was on probation in Maryland and was experiencing a mental episode. The caller said the man left with a firearm in a maroon Toyota pickup with Maryland license plates, heading toward Linden.

Lt. Allen Daniel located the truck near the intersection of Highways 13 and 128 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off, reaching speeds over 70 mph, officials said.

Sheriff Nick Weems attempted to stop the vehicle by moving into the driver’s lane, causing the suspect to briefly leave the roadway before regaining control.

The pursuit continued toward Linden until Lt. Daniel maneuvered his patrol vehicle along a levee between Bethel Road and Ace Hardware, forcing the suspect to stop.

Officers conducted a felony traffic stop, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident after initially failing to comply.

Authorities identified the suspect as Fakhar Hussain Naqvi. A rifle was found in the passenger seat of the truck.

“I’m very thankful we were able to stop this incident before it entered the town, where schools and businesses operate,” Weems said.

Naqvi is being booked into the Perry County Jail.