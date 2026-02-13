9-year-old dies in Tennessee after fall from overlook

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 9-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after falling from Bee Rock, according to the Monterey Police Department.
Police said 911 received a call reporting that an individual had fallen from the area. Emergency personnel responded and descended to where the child was located.
Officers and Putnam County EMS began life-saving measures, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The boy was later brought to the top of Bee Rock and transported by EMS to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The aftermath of the historic ice storm will be felt for a long time by many, but what looked like a hopeless situation for one small business owner proved to be quite the opposite. This community would not let her fail. Patsy Montesinos shares the story with a truly happy ending.
- Carrie Sharp