9-year-old dies in Tennessee after fall from overlook

Police
Posted

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 9-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after falling from Bee Rock, according to the Monterey Police Department.

Police said 911 received a call reporting that an individual had fallen from the area. Emergency personnel responded and descended to where the child was located.

Officers and Putnam County EMS began life-saving measures, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The boy was later brought to the top of Bee Rock and transported by EMS to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

