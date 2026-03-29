Active crime scene after body found near Monterey in Putnam Co.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are investigating after a partially decomposed body was discovered Sunday near Monterey.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a group of hikers found the body at the eastern end of the county and notified authorities.

Deputies and investigators responded to the scene, which officials said is being treated as an active crime scene.

Sheriff Eddie Farris said the priority is identifying the individual and determining what happened. Investigators are reviewing recent missing persons cases and pursuing other leads.

Officials said more details will be released as they become available.