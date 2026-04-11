Attorney in Putnam County charged with theft over $60,000

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An attorney in Putnam County is facing a felony theft charge following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to authorities, special agents began investigating allegations involving James Hargis, 34, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.

During the investigation, agents determined Hargis, acting as a licensed attorney, allegedly withheld funds from an individual during a real estate transaction.

On Friday, Hargis was charged with one count of theft over $60,000.

He was arrested by deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $100,000 bond.