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Bear spotted in Cookeville area, police urge caution

Cookeville police are warning residents to use caution Friday after a bear was spotted near 10th Street and Washington Avenue.
Bear spotted in Cookeville area, police urge caution
Cookeville Police Department
Bear spotted in Cookeville area, police urge caution
Posted

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cookeville Police Department is warning residents to use caution after a bear was spotted Friday morning near 10th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police asked people not to approach or attempt to feed the animal.

The department shared the following safety tips for anyone in the area:

  • Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear
  • Keep pets on a leash and supervise them outdoors
  • Secure trash, pet food and other outdoor food sources
  • If you see the bear, give it plenty of space and move indoors if possible
  • Report any aggressive behavior or emergency situations to 911

Police said wildlife sightings can occur as bears travel through the area, and in many cases the animals move on without incident if left alone.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

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A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

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NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.