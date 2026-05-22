Bear spotted in Cookeville area, police urge caution

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cookeville Police Department is warning residents to use caution after a bear was spotted Friday morning near 10th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police asked people not to approach or attempt to feed the animal.

The department shared the following safety tips for anyone in the area:



Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear

Keep pets on a leash and supervise them outdoors

Secure trash, pet food and other outdoor food sources

If you see the bear, give it plenty of space and move indoors if possible

Report any aggressive behavior or emergency situations to 911

Police said wildlife sightings can occur as bears travel through the area, and in many cases the animals move on without incident if left alone.