Cookeville house fire spreads from deck; firefighter injured

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A residential structure fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Chestnut Avenue, spreading from the back deck into the residence and affecting both the first and second floors. Fire crews responded around 2 p.m.

According to the Cookeville Fire Fighters Association, Local 2693, one firefighter was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center with a lower leg injury.

A female occupant suffered minor smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene by Putnam EMS personnel. She refused transport.

Two cats were found unresponsive but were successfully revived by Putnam County EMS and Cookeville Fire Department personnel.

Cookeville Fire Fighters Association, Local 2693