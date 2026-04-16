Cookeville police arrest indicted man after SWAT-assisted standoff

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cookeville man was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home while officers attempted to serve a criminal court indictment.

The Cookeville Police Department said investigators went to a residence on North Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on April 16 to arrest 37-year-old Emery Dean Hannah.

Cookeville Police Department Emery Dean Hannah

According to police, Hannah was known to possess firearms, so officers used added safety measures during the operation, including the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Police said officers announced their presence and ordered Hannah to open the door, but he refused and remained barricaded inside.

Because of the known risk factors and Hannah’s refusal to surrender, police used a tactical rescue vehicle to breach the door. Officers also deployed chemical irritants into the home, police said, which forced Hannah to come out and surrender.

The department said the operation ended without injuries to officers or nearby residents.

Hannah was taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he was served with a Class B felony indictment for sexual exploitation of a minor involving more than 100 images, according to police.

Investigators said a firearm was found at the scene, and additional charges may be pending.

Cookeville police said anyone with information involving the possession, distribution, receipt or production of child sexual abuse material should contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5265.