Cookeville Regional limits visitors amid illness surge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville Regional Medical Center is putting temporary visitor restrictions in place as respiratory illness, flu and COVID cases rise in the community.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 31, visitors under 16 are restricted, and anyone feeling sick is asked to stay home. Hospital leaders say exceptions may be made in special cases, including siblings visiting newborns in the Birthing Center.

The hospital says the goal is to limit the spread of illness and protect patients, staff and visitors, and updates will be shared as conditions change.

