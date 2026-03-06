Former Cookeville mayor Ricky Shelton will not run in 2026 race

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said he will not run for office in the August 2026 election.

Shelton shared the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the decision came after prayer and conversations with his wife, Shannon.

Shelton served on the Cookeville City Council from 2002 to 2010 and later as mayor from 2014 to 2022. He said serving the city has been one of the greatest honors of his life.

“After heartfelt conversations with Shannon and seeking God’s clear guidance and perfect timing, we have discerned that this is not the season for me to seek elected office again,” Shelton wrote.

Shelton thanked supporters who had encouraged him to run again. He added that although he will not be seeking office, he plans to remain involved in the community and continue serving Cookeville in other ways.