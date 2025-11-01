Holloway scores twice in fourth to keep Tennessee Tech unbeaten with 27-21 win over Gardner-Webb

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tre' Holloway scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Maurice LaPierre had three sacks, and Tennessee Tech scored 24 unanswered points to beat Gardner-Webb 27-21 on Sunday and extend its winning streak to 14 games, the longest in FCS football.

The Golden Eagles (9-0, 6-0 OVC-Big South) took their first lead eight seconds into the fourth quarter after securing a sack fumble on Cole Pennington. Kekoa Visperas found Holloway for a 43-yard touchdown two plays later.

Holloway temporarily broke the game open with a 60-yard score on a sweep play with 7:47 remaining, making it 24 unanswered points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2) came up short on a fake punt on a fourth-and-11 with 7:04 remaining, but got a first down on an unnecessary roughness call. The penalty set up a 24-yard touchdown from Pennington to Anthony Lowe, to make it a one-score game.

Pennington was sacked by LaPierre for the third time, and the seventh of the day on the final drive.

It's the first time since 1952 that the FCS No. 8 Golden Eagles have started 9-0. Their top scoring offense in FCS football was held to 27 points, tied for their fewest this season.