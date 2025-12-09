Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-40 Westbound at milemarker 277 in Putnam County closed due to crash

Road Closure
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 Westbound at milemarker 277 in Putnam County is currently closed due to a critical crash.

The crash involves two commercial vehicles, one empty tour bus, and a passenger car. At this time there is one confirmed fatality and all occupants were transported for injuries.

According to Emergency Management services, the roadway is expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m.

