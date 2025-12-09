I-40 Westbound at milemarker 277 in Putnam County closed due to crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 Westbound at milemarker 277 in Putnam County is currently closed due to a critical crash.

The crash involves two commercial vehicles, one empty tour bus, and a passenger car. At this time there is one confirmed fatality and all occupants were transported for injuries.

According to Emergency Management services, the roadway is expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.