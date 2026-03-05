Man arrested with weapons, drugs outside Putnam County school

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies said he was found with weapons and drugs in the parking lot of a Putnam County school.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a teacher at Highland Rim Academy reported a suspicious man in the parking lot around 9:39 a.m. The school immediately went into a soft lockdown while a school resource officer investigated.

Deputy Gentry identified the man as Alex Dailey Thomas and told him he was on private property. Thomas told the deputy he had “some blades on him.” Deputies said two knives and a pill container holding a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine were found on him.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

When deputies searched Thomas’ bags, they also found a handgun later determined to be a BB gun, suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was arrested and charged with:



Three counts of carrying weapons on school property

Possession of methamphetamine in a drug-free school zone

Two counts of simple possession in a drug-free school zone

Possession of drug paraphernalia

His total bond was set at $56,500, and he is scheduled to appear in court April 6, 2026.

Authorities said the school’s soft lockdown was lifted by 10:10 a.m. and no one was injured.