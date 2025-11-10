Multiple crashes reported on I-40 West in Putnam County cause closure Monday, sc

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple crashes reported on I-40 West in Putnam County caused the interstate to close in that direction Monday morning.

The snow has stopped and TDOT crews are salting the roads. You're asked to avoid the area at this time. As of 9:19 a.m., I-40 has reopened.

Due to weather conditions, Putnam County Schools will be closing at 11 a.m.

