Putnam Co. woman charged with 1st Degree Murder of a missing person

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — 57-year-old Lora Morgan has been arrested in Putnam County in connection to the death of a missing person, Samantha Goolsby.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff, at around 4:16 p.m., they received a call from a home owner on Phy Road that they had found a partially concealed body in the wood line on their property.

Officials responded and found the body matched the description of Goolsby who had been reported missing.

The investigation revealed that a dispute had taken place in the morning on Tuesday and Morgan confessed to shooting and killing Goolsby.

She was taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Murder, abuse of a corpse and fabricating/tampering with evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to call (931) 528-8484.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.