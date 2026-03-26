Putnam Co. woman charged with 1st Degree Murder of a missing person

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — 57-year-old Lora Morgan has been arrested in Putnam County in connection to the death of a missing person, Samantha Goolsby.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff, at around 4:16 p.m., they received a call from a home owner on Phy Road that they had found a partially concealed body in the wood line on their property.
Officials responded and found the body matched the description of Goolsby who had been reported missing.
The investigation revealed that a dispute had taken place in the morning on Tuesday and Morgan confessed to shooting and killing Goolsby.
She was taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Murder, abuse of a corpse and fabricating/tampering with evidence.
The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to call (931) 528-8484.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp