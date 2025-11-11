Putnam County firefighters locate human remains inside single-wide trailer after fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Putnam County firefighters located human remains inside a single-wide trailer that had caught on fire Monday.

According to officials with the Putnam County Fire Department, at around 7:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Dyer Ridge Road in response to a report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival they found the trailer had already collapsed.

Firefighters worked to conduct a thorough search and found human remains in the structure.

The Putnam County Fire Department Investigations Division immediately contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation.

According to preliminary investigation, the structure had no electrical service at the time of the fire. The remains were unidentifiable at the scene and were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

